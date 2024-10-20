The magnetic field B at the center of a circular coil of wire carrying a current I (as in Fig. 27–9) is

B = ( μ₀NI ) / 2r

where N is the number of loops in the coil and r is its radius. Imagine a simple model in which the Earth’s magnetic field of about IG ( = 1 x 10⁻⁴ T) near the poles is produced by a single current loop around the equator. Roughly estimate the current this loop would carry.