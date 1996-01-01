Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

You have 750 g of water at 10.0°C in a large insulated beaker. How much boiling water at 100.0°C must you add to this beaker so that the final temperature of the mixture will be 75°C?

Relevant Solution
