4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
Problem 3.24
(II) A hiker follows a winding trail for 5.5 hours while climbing a mountain. The distance along the trail is 11.5 km and the summit is 850 m above and 8.0 km due north of the starting point. What are the average speed and the magnitude and direction of the average velocity vector?
