Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics4. 2D KinematicsVelocity in 2D
5:44 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook Question

A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of and , the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. (a)In which direction is the puck moving at t = 2s? Give your answer as an angle from the x-axis.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
4:13m

Watch next

Master Average Speed and Velocity in 2D with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:05
Anderson Video - 2D Motion and Velocity
Professor Anderson
114
06:41
Anderson Video - 2D Motion and Derivatives
Professor Anderson
101
04:14
Anderson Video - 2D Motion and Speed
Professor Anderson
84
04:13
Average Speed and Velocity in 2D
Patrick Ford
1266
11
11:12
Anderson Video - Projectile Motion Example: Impact Speed
Professor Anderson
281
10:48
Velocity in 2-D
The Science Classroom
76
01:57
2D Velocity
Jennifer Cash
95
05:53
Calculating Velocity Components
Patrick Ford
843
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.