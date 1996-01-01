(II) An ant walks on a piece of graph paper straight along the 𝓍 axis a distance of 10.0 cm in 2.40 s. It then turns left 40.0° and walks in a straight line another 10.0 cm in 1.80 s. Finally, it turns another 70.0° to the left and walks another 10.0 cm in 1.55 s. Determine

(b) its magnitude and direction.