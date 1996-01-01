Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics28. Magnetic Fields and ForcesMagnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
A thin, 50.0-cm-long metal bar with mass 750 g rests on, but is not attached to, two metallic supports in a uniform 0.450-T magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E27.37 . A battery and a 25.0-ohm resistor in series are connected to the supports. (a) What is the highest voltage the battery can have without breaking the circuit at the supports? (b) The battery voltage has the maximum value calculated in part (a). If the resistor suddenly gets partially short-circuited, decreasing its resistance to 2.00-ohm, find the initial acceleration of the bar.

