A thin, 50.0-cm-long metal bar with mass 750 g rests on, but is not attached to, two metallic supports in a uniform 0.450-T magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E27.37 . A battery and a 25.0-ohm resistor in series are connected to the supports. (a) What is the highest voltage the battery can have without breaking the circuit at the supports? (b) The battery voltage has the maximum value calculated in part (a). If the resistor suddenly gets partially short-circuited, decreasing its resistance to 2.00-ohm, find the initial acceleration of the bar.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford