24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
Problem 22.1
(I) A uniform electric field of magnitude 6.4 x 10² N/C passes through a circle of radius 13 cm. What is the electric flux through the circle when its face is
(b) at 45° to the field lines, and
