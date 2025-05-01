Recall Gauss's law, which states that the electric flux \( \Phi_E \) through a closed surface is proportional to the net charge enclosed by that surface. Mathematically, it is expressed as: \[ \Phi_E = \frac{Q_{\text{enc}}}{\epsilon_0} \] where \( Q_{\text{enc}} \) is the total charge enclosed and \( \epsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space.