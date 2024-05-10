24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21.23
(I) A proton is released in a uniform electric field, and it experiences an electric force of 1.68 x 10⁻¹⁴ N toward the south. Find the magnitude and direction of the electric field.
