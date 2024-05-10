24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21.55
(II) An electron moving to the right at 7.5 x 10⁵ m/s enters a uniform electric field parallel to its direction of motion. If the electron is to be brought to rest in the space of 5.0 cm,
(a) what direction is required for the electric field, and
(b) what is the strength of the field?
