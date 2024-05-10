24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21.27
(II) Determine the magnitude of the acceleration experienced by an electron in an electric field of 756 N/C. How does the direction of the acceleration depend on the direction of the field at that point?
