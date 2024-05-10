22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
5:06 minutes
Problem 19.34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Sketch a PV diagram of the following process: 2.5 L of ideal gas at atmospheric pressure is cooled at constant pressure to a volume of 1.0 L, and then expanded isothermally back to 2.5 L, after which the pressure is increased at constant volume until the original pressure is reached.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos