(III) In the process of taking a gas from state a to state c along the curved path shown in Fig. 19–33, 85 J of heat leaves the system and 55 J of work is done on the system. (a) Determine the change in internal energy, Eᵢₙₜ, ₐ - Eᵢₙₜ, 𝒸 .





