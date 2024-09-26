Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of thermodynamic processes, it can be expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system. This principle is essential for analyzing energy transfers in gas processes. Recommended video: Guided course 08:04 08:04 The First Law of Thermodynamics

Work in Thermodynamics In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. For gases, work can be calculated using the formula W = PΔV, where P is the pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. Understanding how work is done on or by a gas is crucial for solving problems related to energy changes in thermodynamic processes. Recommended video: Guided course 07:44 07:44 Calculating Works For Multiple Thermodynamic Processes