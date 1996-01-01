3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
Problem 7.22
(I) Vector V₁→ points along the z axis and has magnitude V₁ = 75. Vector V₂→ lies in the xz plane, has magnitude V₂ = 48 ,and makes a -48° angle with the x axis (points below the x axis). What is the scalar product V₁→ • V₂→ ?
