Standing Sound Waves Practice Problems
A musical note having a fundamental frequency of 300 Hz is played by blowing air into an open-ended bamboo wind instrument. Find the new fundamental frequency (f1, new) if one end is closed with the hand.
An open-ended tube producing a second harmonic frequency of 380 Hz is suddenly closed at one end. Calculate the first harmonic wavelength (λ) of the stopped tube.
A musical instrument consisting of a long metallic conduit has both ends open. The instrument produces a first harmonic frequency of 250 Hz. Find the length (L) of the conduit.
A plumber whistles into the right open end of a metal tube of length 3 m and generates standing waves. Draw a diagram showing the locations of the displacement nodes and antinodes along the tube for the fundamental and first overtone. The left end of the tube is closed.
A woodwind player generates standing waves in a 32-cm flute. The resonating air column is open at both ends. Draw a diagram showing the locations of the displacement nodes and antinodes along the flute for the first and second harmonic.
A longitudinal sound wave generated by an ultrasonic emitter travels along a 3.50 m copper rod in 1.00 ms. The volume of the rod is 1.116 × 10-4 m3 and its mass is 1.00 kg. What is Young's modulus (Y) for copper?
A basketball fan is watching a basketball game on his TV. The TV speaker generates sound waves of 1.2 kHz. The displacement amplitude of the air molecules' vibrations caused by the sound waves is equal to 1.0 × 10-8 m and the pressure amplitude is equal to 3.1 × 10-2 Pa. Find the wavelength (λ) of the waves.
High-frequency sounds are common causes of ear damage, especially for children. The maximum sound pressure the child's ear can tolerate is about 20 Pa. A toy speaker produces pure sine sound waves with a maximum displacement of 0.002 mm. If the bulk modulus of air is B = 1.42 × 105 Pa, i) find the maximum tolerable sound frequency of the produced sound wave to prevent hearing loss. ii) Will children hear at that frequency?