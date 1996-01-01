Standing Waves Practice Problems
A string, fixed at its ends, oscillates according to the equation y(x,t) = (3 cm) sin [(π rad/cm) x]sin[(200π rad/s)t]. What is the speed of the two traveling waves that form this standing wave pattern?
A wave traveling along a string is totally reflected on a rigid boundary. The incident and reflected waves produce a standing wave pattern described by y(x,t) = (5 cm) sin [(π/4 rad/cm) x]sin[(30π rad/s)t]. Find the frequency of the incident and reflected traveling waves that make up this standing wave.
Two sinusoidal waves traveling in opposite directions along a string interfere and produce a standing wave pattern. The pattern is described by the equation y(x,t) = 3 sin(π x)sin(50π t) where x and y are in cm and t is in seconds. What is the wavelength of each of the two traveling waves?
A nylon guitar string vibrates according to the equation y = 0.2 sin(2.28 x)sin(40π t) where x and y are in cm and t in seconds. What is the amplitude A of the two transversal waves that form this standing wave pattern?
A second harmonic is generated in an elastic cord of length l stretched between two clamps. The vertical displacement (y) of a cord element as a function of the horizontal position x and time t is given by the equation . Make a sketch of the standing-wave pattern.
A physics student plucks a taut 1-meter string fixed at both ends and observes the oscillations. The student measured its mass as 4 g and length as 1 m. The fundamental frequency and amplitude are measured using a high-speed camera coupled to an image processor. The fundamental frequency produced by the oscillating string is 80 Hz, and the amplitude at an antinode is 6 cm. Determine the speed of the waves in the string.
A 0.8 m string with a mass of 1.6 g is attached to a tuning peg on one end and a wooden board on the other. The peg is turned clockwise to obtain an 80-N tension in the string. Calculate the frequency of the fundamental mode of oscillation.
A copper cable is tied between two trees. The horizontal distance between the two trees is 3 m. The transverse waves travel at a speed of 80 m/s along the taut cable. Calculate the i) wavelength and ii) frequency of the third overtone.
A violin's nylon string of length 0.51 m is fixed at both ends. A transverse wave on this string travels at a speed of 600 m/s. Determine i) the wavelength and ii) the frequency of the third harmonic.
The speed of transverse waves in a stretched guitar string is 417 m/s. Determine the first harmonic i) wavelength and ii) frequency if the string length is 75 cm.
Aiming to determine the radius of a 2.5 kg metal ball by investigating the properties of standing waves, a scientist hangs the ball vertically at one end of a string that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The string's second end is attached to a rigid support, as shown in the figure. The horizontal section of the string vibrates in its second harmonic when the ball is hanging in the air. While it vibrates in its fourth harmonic, the ball is completely submerged in a liquid of density 1.1 g/cm3. The string oscillation frequency is the same before and after the ball is completely submerged in the liquid. Determine the radius of the ball.
A physicist uses a 40 cm plastic line with a linear density of 0.3 g/m to create sounds by making the line vibrate. The physicist tests the instrument in a lecture hall by making the line vibrate in its fundamental mode. The temperature in the hall was 20°C. The students in the hall catch a sound with a wavelength of 50 cm. Calculate the tension in the line.
A wire of length 0.8 m and mass 10 g is connected at one end to a spring and at the other end to a clamp. The wire is stretched horizontally to elongate the spring by 6.0 cm. When it is strummed, the wire vibrates in its fundamental mode at a frequency of 120 Hz. Calculate the spring constant. Assume that the spring is at rest.
When a plastic line of length L is stretched to a tension of T between two clamps, the frequency of the first harmonic is 192 Hz. The tension is tripled by turning the clamps. Calculate the new frequency of the first harmonic.
Opposing waves with equal frequency and amplitude form a standing wave via interference. The figure below shows a standing wave vibrating on a string with an oscillation frequency of 250 Hz. Calculate the speed at which this wave travels along the string.
Antinodes are points of maximum displacement in standing waves. In the figure below, a standing wave on a string oscillates at a frequency of 200 Hz. If the frequency were to be doubled to 400 Hz, keeping the wave's speed constant how many antinodes would be present in the resulting wave pattern?
Consider a rope that is anchored at both ends, with a total length of 72 cm. Using the concept of standing waves, calculate the four longest wavelengths that can be produced on this rope.
For a 2.2-meter rope secured at both ends, standing waves are observed at two consecutive frequencies,30 Hz and 45 Hz. Draw an illustration of the standing-wave pattern that emerges when the rope resonates at the higher frequency of 45 Hz.
A guitarist is tuning his acoustic guitar and pays particular attention to two strings: the 5th string (A string), which is tuned to 110 Hz, and the 2nd string (B string), tuned to 246 Hz. Considering that the strings have the same length and are subject to nearly equal tension, estimate the mass ratio between the A string and the B string.
A research lab is investigating the properties of an erbium-doped fiber laser (EDFL) for potential applications in telecommunications. The lab has set up an EDFL with a cavity length of 48 cm, configured to oscillate in the 150,000 modes. To better understand the performance of this laser, the researchers need to determine the wavelength and frequency of the laser beam generated by the EDFL. Calculate these parameters for the given erbium-doped fiber laser setup.
An acoustics engineer is testing the impact of different gases on the resonance properties of a two-sided open pipe used in a musical instrument. Initially, the pipe is filled with neon at 0°C, and the engineer records a fundamental frequency of 980 Hz. To further analyze the effects of different gases on the instrument's sound, the engineer decides to fill the pipe with nitrogen at the same temperature of 0°C. Determine the frequency of the two-sided open pipe when it is filled with nitrogen at 0°C.
Speed of sound at 0°C in various gases
- Nitrogen (N2): 353 m/s
- Neon (Ne): 433 m/s
Two students are examining the properties of sound using a cylindrical resonance chamber that is modeled as a 200 cm long open closed tube. The experiment begins with the chamber's air temperature at 27°C. As the students introduce heat to the chamber, the air temperature inside the tube rises, causing the speed of sound to reach 361 m/s. Determine if the fundamental frequency of the resonance chamber increases or decreases, and by what amount. Take the speed of sound in air at 27°C to be 330 m/s.
A physics teacher conducts a lab experiment with a 200 cm long pipe, one end open and the other closed, to demonstrate standing sound waves to her students. The teacher creates a standing sound wave with a frequency of 213 Hz inside the pipe under conditions where the speed of sound is 340 m/s. She tasked the students with determining the following:
i) The number of pressure antinodes inside the pipe.
ii) The distance of each antinode from the open end of the pipe.
Recent studies have shown that sounds similar to natural speech can be synthesized using a closed-pipe system. The closed pipe system will mimic the human vocal tract. A research team investigating the effect of gas variation on the frequencies of produced sounds used a closed pipe filled with different gases at room temperature. In the first experiment, the closed pipe is filled with argon. A vibrating blade produces two standing waves with frequencies of 345 Hz and 1685 Hz. The experiment is repeated with hydrogen gas inside the closed pipe. Determine the frequencies produced when the closed pipe is filled with hydrogen. At room temperature, the speed of sound for argon is 319 m/s and for hydrogen, it is 1270 m/s.
A collimated sound beam of frequency 340 Hz enters the open end of a U-shaped pipe, as shown in the figure. The experiment is done at room temperature. The two parallel parts of the U-shaped tube are separated by a distance of 15 cm and connected by a round turn. The parallel tubes have an initial length of 65 cm. The length could be extended by the same amount, l, on each side. The maximum extension is 65 cm. On the other open end, a sound level meter is used to detect the transmitted waves. Calculate the possible values of l for which the sound level meter picks up the highest level of sound.
A 450 Hz pure sound wave is directed toward the upper end of a graduated glass cylinder held straight up. The glass cylinder of 130 cm in height is totally filled with oil and has a tap at the base. The oil is at room temperature. The oil is drained gently from the tap. We are expecting that standing waves will be generated inside the cylinder at specific oil levels, h. The level h is measured from the base. Calculate the values of h.
A pipeline technician responsible for the maintenance of oil and gas pipeline systems developed a method to measure the length of underground empty pipes based on standing waves. In one experimental test, the technician sent adjustable frequency sound from the open end of a pipeline and detected standing wave signals at 6.07 Hz and 7.80 Hz using standing wave detection apparatus, with no other resonance frequency in between. Calculate the length of the pipeline. Assume the pipeline is an open-closed tube with a sound speed of 340 m/s inside the empty pipe.
To tune notes of varying pitches, most wind instruments have a mechanism for adjusting the length of the air column. A musician adjusts the length of his open-open instrument to produce a fundamental frequency of exactly 494 Hz on a day when the speed of sound in the air was 343 m/s. The concert was held on a different day. The speed of sound in the air decreased to 338 m/s. How much the musician must adjust the length of his musical instrument to obtain the same frequency obtained during the day?
Consider an inextensible and massless string of length L suspended from the top of a roof. A block of mass mb is firmly attached to the string's lower end. When the string is wiggled, a third-harmonic standing wave of frequency 250 Hz is set up on the string. If an additional mass of 1.5 kg is added to the lower end, the third harmonic frequency is shifted to 285 Hz. Calculate the block's mass.
Consider a guitar string made from an elastic material that can support standing waves when stretched between two fixed points. This guitar string is 14 cm long and has a cross-sectional area of 78 mm². The material's density is 980 kg/m³. When the string is under a tension of 400 N, find the lowest frequency of the guitar string.