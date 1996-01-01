Mirror Equation Practice Problems

A student would to measure the radius of curvature for a concave lens. The lens being studied does not transmit 100% of the light falling on it. Since light is reflecting from one side of the lens, a student is therefore able to treat the lens like a convex mirror. The student uses a square ring that is located 5.6 cm in front of the lens as an object. The student looks through the center of the square and places a ruler behind the lens in order to measure the size of the virtual image that is produced. The student determines that the magnification of the image is 0.052. Determine what the magnitude of the radius of curvature of this particular lens will be.