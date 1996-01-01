33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bug is placed 10.0 cm in front of a lens. The lens forms an image on a white screen 30.0 cm behind the lens. Draw a ray diagram to show the formation of the image.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bolt lies 6.0 cm on the front side of a converging lens of focal length 4.0 cm. Use a ray diagram to find the location of the bolt's image. State if the image is erect or upside down.