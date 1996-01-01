Reflection of Light Practice Problems
Consider Arius the brightest star visible from Earth which is located 4.2 light-years away. Let's assume that Pxima S is one of Saturn's moons. Dr. Alex and his team, are interested in constructing an observatory building on Pxima S in order to determine if Saturn is orbiting the sun. Determine what practical obstacles might prevent this experiment from succeeding if the size of the moon is not an issue.
An incline mirror changes the path of a horizontal light ray by 45°. Calculate the mirror's angle of inclination.
A light source hangs from one corner of a room. Calculate the value of (theta) if the light is directed to a wall before reflecting at the midpoint of the floor.
A person in a park uses a 4.0 cm tall flat mirror, which he holds 30 cm away from his eyes. Through the mirror, he observes a tree in the distance. The tree fills the mirror view from its base to its top. If the tree is 15 m from the mirror, what is the tree's height?
A fashion designer tries on a new suit while standing in front of a tall mirror that is located 210 cm away. The distance from the designer's eyes to his feet is 115 cm. What would be the image distance from the designer's eyes to his feet as seen in the mirror?
A diver investigates an ancient convex lens found floating on the surface of a calm lake. The lens has one side just barely touching the water and the other side is exposed to air. When acting alone, the lens has a focal length of 8.0 cm. What is the curvature radius of this ancient lens?
An observatory in California, equipped with a mirror that has a diameter of 3.4 m is used to observe a distant galaxy in the Leo constellation which is about 44,000 light-years away from Earth. During this observation, green light with a wavelength of 550 nm is used. What is the distance of this galaxy as a multiple of Venus's distance from the Sun? Consider the distance from the sun to Venus is 108.2 million km.
What is the diameter of the lens aperture necessary to achieve proper exposure when a camera's close-up lens is directed towards a portrait located 150 mm in front of the lens, resulting in a focused image on the detector situated 40 mm behind the lens? The required f-number for this exposure is F5.6.
If a camera captures a properly exposed image with an aperture setting of F8.0 and a shutter speed of 1/70 s, determine the appropriate shutter speed to use when the lens is switched to F2.8.
What is the appropriate distance from the lens for placing an object when using a magnifier with a 4x magnification, so that the image of the object is observed at a distance of 20 cm from a short-sighted person, assuming the eye is positioned immediately behind the lens?
In a spectroscopic experiment, a beam expander is used to illuminate a semiconductor material. The Figure below illustrates the beam expander used, where parallel rays of a laser beam with a width of 25.0 mm enter from the right. What is the width wb of the laser beam as it exits the beam expander?
Considering the constraints on resolution in digital cameras due to lens diffraction and the division of discrete pixels on the sensor, let's explore a typical point-and-shoot camera. This camera is fitted with a lens having a focal length of 15 mm and a sensor consisting of pixels measuring 3 μm x 3 μm. What is the f-number of the lens that aligns with a diameter of 1.3 cm?
Determine the focal length required for the objective lens of a microscope to attain an approximate total magnification of 800x, when used alongside an eyepiece with a focal length of 4.5 cm, assuming a tube length of 200 mm.
A microscope with a tube length of 150 mm comprises a 30x objective lens and a 20x eyepiece. Determine the approximate distance between the objective lens and the sample when the microscope is adjusted for relaxed viewing.
The Huygens eyepiece follows the principle of minimizing spherical aberration by arranging two plano-convex lenses with their curved surfaces facing each other. An analysis reveals that chromatic aberration is minimised for the Huygens eyepiece when the spacing between the lenses, denoted as L, equals half the sum of their focal lengths L = 1/2(f1 + f2). Let's shift our focus to the design of a Huygens eyepiece, aiming to achieve a 12x magnification. Given that the first lens of the Smithson eyepiece has a focal length of 35 mm, calculate the following:
(i) The focal length of the second lens in the Huygens eyepiece.
(ii) The spacing between the first and second lenses in the Huygens eyepiece.
Marina has glasses with a -3.5 D prescription. What eye condition might she have that requires such glasses?
Consider a light source emitting light at a frequency of 5.0 × 10 14 Hz with a power output of 90 kW in all directions. Determine the rate at which photons strike a photodetector positioned 20 km away from the light source. The photodetector has a height of 1.0 m and a diameter of 5.0 mm.
Two flat mirrors (M 1 and M 2) are perpendicular to each other. A monochromatic, laser beam hits the surface of M 1, at an angle θ, 15.0 cm from the intersection of the two surfaces. After reflection from M 1, the beam of light hits the surface of M 2 25.0 cm away from the intersection. Determine the angle of incidence θ .