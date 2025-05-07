Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:20 minutes
Problem 8.2.3
Textbook Question
Statistical Literacy and Critical Thinking
In Exercises 1–4, use the results from a Hankook Tire Gauge Index survey of a simple random sample of 1020 adults. Among the 1020 respondents, 86% rated themselves as above average drivers. We want to test the claim that more than 3/4 of adults rate themselves as above average drivers.
Requirements Are the requirements of the hypothesis test all satisfied? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the population proportion (p) and the sample proportion (p̂). The claim is that more than 3/4 (or 0.75) of adults rate themselves as above-average drivers. From the survey, 86% (or 0.86) of the 1020 respondents rated themselves as above-average drivers. Thus, p = 0.75 and p̂ = 0.86.
Step 2: Verify the sample size requirement for a hypothesis test of proportions. The sample size must be large enough such that both np and n(1-p) are greater than or equal to 5. Calculate these values using n = 1020 and p = 0.75: np = 1020 × 0.75 and n(1-p) = 1020 × (1 - 0.75).
Step 3: Check if the sample is a simple random sample. The problem states that the survey was conducted using a simple random sample of 1020 adults, which satisfies this requirement.
Step 4: Confirm that the population is at least 10 times larger than the sample size. The population of adults is much larger than 10 × 1020, so this condition is satisfied.
Step 5: Conclude whether the requirements for the hypothesis test are satisfied. If all the above conditions are met (large sample size, simple random sample, and sufficiently large population), then the requirements for conducting the hypothesis test are satisfied.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that 75% or fewer adults rate themselves as above average drivers, while the alternative would claim that more than 75% do.
Recommended video:
Simple Random Sample
A simple random sample is a subset of individuals chosen from a larger population, where each individual has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, reducing bias in the results. In the context of the survey, the sample of 1020 adults must be random to validly generalize the findings to the entire adult population.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Requirements for Hypothesis Testing
For hypothesis testing to be valid, certain requirements must be met, including the independence of observations, a sufficiently large sample size, and the normality of the sampling distribution. In this scenario, the sample size of 1020 is large enough to invoke the Central Limit Theorem, which suggests that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion will be approximately normal, provided the sample is random.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice