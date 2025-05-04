Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null and Alternative Hypotheses In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H0) represents a statement of no effect or no difference, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) indicates the presence of an effect or difference. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that 75% or fewer adults rate themselves as above average drivers, while the alternative hypothesis would claim that more than 75% do. Understanding these hypotheses is crucial for determining the direction and purpose of the statistical test.

Test Statistic A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample statistic is from the null hypothesis value, expressed in terms of standard errors. In this case, the test statistic will help determine whether the observed proportion of adults rating themselves as above average significantly exceeds the hypothesized proportion of 75%, allowing for a decision regarding the null hypothesis.