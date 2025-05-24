Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
3:44 minutes
Problem 3.R.51
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
51. A shipment of 200 calculators contains 3 defective units. What is the probability that a sample of three calculators will have
c. at least one defective calculator?
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that a sample of three calculators, chosen from a shipment of 200 calculators (3 of which are defective), contains at least one defective calculator. This is a complementary probability problem, so we will first calculate the probability of the complement event (no defective calculators in the sample) and subtract it from 1.
Step 2: Define the complement event. The complement event is that all three calculators in the sample are non-defective. There are 200 calculators in total, and 200 - 3 = 197 of them are non-defective. The probability of selecting only non-defective calculators can be calculated using combinations.
Step 3: Use combinations to calculate the total number of ways to choose 3 calculators from the shipment. The total number of ways to choose 3 calculators from 200 is given by the combination formula: C(n, r) = n! / [(r!)(n - r)!]. Here, n = 200 and r = 3. Compute C(200, 3).
Step 4: Use combinations to calculate the number of ways to choose 3 non-defective calculators from the 197 non-defective ones. This is given by C(197, 3), where n = 197 and r = 3. Compute C(197, 3).
Step 5: Calculate the probability of the complement event (no defective calculators) by dividing the number of ways to choose 3 non-defective calculators by the total number of ways to choose 3 calculators: P(no defective) = C(197, 3) / C(200, 3). Finally, subtract this probability from 1 to find the probability of at least one defective calculator: P(at least one defective) = 1 - P(no defective).
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of selecting at least one defective calculator from a sample of three. Understanding how to calculate probability is essential for solving problems involving random selections from a finite population.
Introduction to Probability
Counting Principles
Counting principles, such as combinations and permutations, are mathematical techniques used to determine the number of ways to select items from a larger set. In this problem, combinations are particularly relevant as we need to calculate the different ways to choose calculators from the shipment, which helps in determining the total outcomes for the probability calculation.
Fundamental Counting Principle
Complement Rule
The complement rule in probability states that the probability of an event occurring is equal to 1 minus the probability of it not occurring. In this case, to find the probability of selecting at least one defective calculator, it is often easier to first calculate the probability of selecting none and then subtracting that from 1. This approach simplifies the calculation process.
Complementary Events
