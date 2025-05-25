Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
4:20 minutes
Problem 3.R.53b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
53. A corporation has six male senior executives and four female senior executives. Four senior executives are chosen at random to attend a technology seminar. What is the
probability of choosing
b. four women?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability of selecting 4 women out of 4 chosen senior executives, given there are 6 male and 4 female senior executives in total. This is a problem involving combinations and probability.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of ways to choose 4 senior executives from the 10 available (6 males + 4 females). Use the combination formula: \( \binom{n}{r} = \frac{n!}{r!(n-r)!} \), where \( n \) is the total number of items and \( r \) is the number of items to choose.
Step 3: Calculate the number of ways to choose 4 women from the 4 available women. Again, use the combination formula \( \binom{n}{r} \). Here, \( n = 4 \) and \( r = 4 \).
Step 4: Compute the probability by dividing the number of favorable outcomes (choosing 4 women) by the total number of possible outcomes (choosing any 4 executives). The formula for probability is \( P = \frac{\text{favorable outcomes}}{\text{total outcomes}} \).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction obtained in Step 4 to express the probability in its simplest form.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Counting Principles
Counting principles, such as the fundamental counting principle, permutations, and combinations, are essential for determining the number of ways to select items from a set. In this context, combinations are particularly relevant as they allow us to calculate the number of ways to choose a specific number of executives from a larger group without regard to the order of selection.
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter. The formula for combinations is given by C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where n is the total number of items, k is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial. This concept is crucial for calculating the number of ways to choose four women from the four available female executives.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a ratio of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes. In this scenario, the probability of selecting four women involves calculating the number of ways to choose four women and dividing it by the total number of ways to choose any four executives from the ten total executives.
