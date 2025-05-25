Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Counting Principles Counting principles, such as the fundamental counting principle, permutations, and combinations, are essential for determining the number of ways to select items from a set. In this context, combinations are particularly relevant as they allow us to calculate the number of ways to choose a specific number of executives from a larger group without regard to the order of selection. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Fundamental Counting Principle

Combinations Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter. The formula for combinations is given by C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where n is the total number of items, k is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial. This concept is crucial for calculating the number of ways to choose four women from the four available female executives. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations