Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In the context of Mozart's Musical Dice Game, it helps determine the number of possible variations by analyzing how different musical phrases can be combined. Understanding basic combinatorial principles, such as permutations and combinations, is essential for calculating the total variations in the game.

Musical Phrases Musical phrases are sequences of notes that form a coherent musical idea, similar to a sentence in language. In Mozart's Musical Dice Game, these phrases are pre-composed segments that can be randomly selected and arranged to create a complete piece. Recognizing how these phrases interact and can be rearranged is crucial for understanding the game's structure and the resulting variations.