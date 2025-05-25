You work in the security department of a bank’s website. To access their accounts, customers of the bank must create an 8-digit password. It is your job to determine the password requirements for these accounts. Security guidelines state that for the website to be secure, the probability that an 8-digit password is guessed on one try must be less than 1/60^8, assuming all passwords are equally likely.

Your job is to use the probability techniques you have learned in this chapter to decide what requirements a customer must meet when choosing a password, including what sets of characters are allowed, so that the website is secure according to the security guidelines.

3. For additional security, each customer creates a 5-digit PIN (personal identification number). The table on the right shows the 10 most commonly chosen 5-digit PINs. From the table, you can see that more than a third of all 5-digit PINs could be guessed by trying these 10 numbers. To discourage customers from using predictable PINs, you consider prohibiting PINs that use the same digit more than once.

b. Would you decide to prohibit PINs that use the same digit more than once? Explain.