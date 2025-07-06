Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Test A Z-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups, or between a sample mean and a known population mean. It is applicable when the population standard deviation is known, and the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30) or when the population is normally distributed, allowing for the use of the standard normal distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is large enough (usually n ≥ 30). This theorem justifies the use of the Z-test for sample means, as it allows for the assumption of normality in the sampling distribution. Recommended video: 05:10 05:10 Bayes' Theorem