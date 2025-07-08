Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Test The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category to the expected frequencies, which are calculated under the assumption of no association. The test produces a chi-square statistic, which is then compared to a critical value to assess significance.

Critical Value A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. For the chi-square test, the critical value is always positive, as it represents the point beyond which the null hypothesis can be rejected.