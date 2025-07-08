Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:21 minutes
Problem 7.5.2
Textbook Question
Can a critical value for the chi-square test be negative? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the chi-square test: The chi-square test is a statistical test used to determine whether there is a significant association between categorical variables or whether observed data fits an expected distribution. It is based on the chi-square distribution, which is a continuous probability distribution.
Recall the properties of the chi-square distribution: The chi-square distribution is defined only for non-negative values. This is because the test statistic is calculated as the sum of squared differences between observed and expected frequencies, divided by the expected frequencies. Squaring ensures that all values are non-negative.
Examine the formula for the chi-square test statistic: The formula is \( \chi^2 = \sum \frac{(O_i - E_i)^2}{E_i} \), where \( O_i \) represents observed frequencies and \( E_i \) represents expected frequencies. Since the numerator \( (O_i - E_i)^2 \) is squared, and the denominator \( E_i \) is always positive, the test statistic \( \chi^2 \) cannot be negative.
Interpret the critical value: The critical value for the chi-square test is a threshold value obtained from the chi-square distribution table, based on the degrees of freedom and the significance level (\( \alpha \)). Since the chi-square distribution is non-negative, the critical value is always a positive number.
Conclude: A critical value for the chi-square test cannot be negative because the chi-square distribution is defined only for non-negative values, and the test statistic is always non-negative by construction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chi-Square Test
The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category to the expected frequencies, which are calculated under the assumption of no association. The test produces a chi-square statistic, which is then compared to a critical value to assess significance.
Critical Value
A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. For the chi-square test, the critical value is always positive, as it represents the point beyond which the null hypothesis can be rejected.
Distribution of Chi-Square
The chi-square distribution is a probability distribution that is used in the chi-square test. It is defined only for non-negative values, as it represents the sum of the squares of independent standard normal variables. Consequently, the chi-square statistic cannot be negative, and thus, critical values for the chi-square test are also never negative.
