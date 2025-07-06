Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

P-Value The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming that the null hypothesis (H0) is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, suggesting that the null hypothesis may be rejected. Recommended video: Guided course 06:50 06:50 Step 3: Get P-Value

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to gather evidence to either reject or fail to reject H0 based on the data collected. Understanding H0 is crucial for interpreting the results of a hypothesis test and the associated P-value. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses