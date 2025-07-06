Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:13 minutes
Problem 7.2.7
Textbook Question
Interpreting a P-Value In Exercises 3–8, the P-value for a hypothesis test is shown. Use the P-value to decide whether to reject H0 when the level of significance is (a)α=0.01, (b) α=0.05 , and (c) α=0.10.
P = 0.0838
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the decision rule for hypothesis testing. If the P-value is less than or equal to the level of significance (α), reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject H₀.
Step 2: Compare the given P-value (P = 0.0838) to the first level of significance, α = 0.01. Determine whether P ≤ α or P > α.
Step 3: Compare the given P-value (P = 0.0838) to the second level of significance, α = 0.05. Determine whether P ≤ α or P > α.
Step 4: Compare the given P-value (P = 0.0838) to the third level of significance, α = 0.10. Determine whether P ≤ α or P > α.
Step 5: Based on the comparisons in Steps 2, 3, and 4, state whether to reject or fail to reject H₀ for each level of significance (α = 0.01, 0.05, and 0.10).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
P-Value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming that the null hypothesis (H0) is true. A lower P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, while a higher P-value suggests weaker evidence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to gather evidence to either reject or fail to reject H0 based on the data collected. Understanding H0 is crucial for interpreting the results of a hypothesis test and the associated P-value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Level of Significance (α)
The level of significance (α) is a threshold set by the researcher before conducting a hypothesis test, which determines the criteria for rejecting the null hypothesis. Common values for α are 0.01, 0.05, and 0.10. If the P-value is less than or equal to α, H0 is rejected; if it is greater, H0 is not rejected. This concept is essential for making informed decisions based on statistical evidence.
Recommended video:
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice