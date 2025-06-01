Finding and Interpreting Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 31–36, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable. Interpret the results and determine any unusual values.





Late for Work Thirty-one percent of U.S. employees who are late for work blame oversleeping. You randomly select 12 U.S. employees who are late for work and ask them whether they blame oversleeping. The random variable represents the number who are late for work and blame oversleeping. (Source: CareerBuilder)