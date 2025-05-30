Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7:19 minutes
Problem 4.2.33
Textbook Question
Finding and Interpreting Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 31–36, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable. Interpret the results and determine any unusual values.
Life on Other Planets Seventy-nine percent of U.S. adults believe that life on other planets is plausible. You randomly select eight U.S. adults and ask them whether they believe that life on other planets is plausible. The random variable represents the number who believe that life on other planets is plausible. (Source: Ipsos)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parameters of the binomial distribution. The problem states that the probability of success (p) is 0.79 (79%), the probability of failure (q) is 1 - p = 0.21, and the number of trials (n) is 8.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) of the binomial distribution using the formula: μ = n × p. Substitute the values of n and p into the formula.
Step 3: Calculate the variance (σ²) of the binomial distribution using the formula: σ² = n × p × q. Substitute the values of n, p, and q into the formula.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation (σ) by taking the square root of the variance: σ = √(σ²). Use the variance calculated in the previous step.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the expected number of U.S. adults (out of 8) who believe that life on other planets is plausible. The standard deviation measures the typical deviation from the mean. To determine unusual values, use the range μ ± 2σ. Any value outside this range is considered unusual.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the random variable represents the number of U.S. adults who believe life on other planets is plausible, with a success probability of 0.79. Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating the mean, variance, and standard deviation.
Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation
The mean of a binomial distribution is calculated as the product of the number of trials and the probability of success, while the variance measures the spread of the distribution and is given by the product of the number of trials, the probability of success, and the probability of failure. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance, providing a measure of dispersion in the same units as the mean. These statistics help summarize the distribution's characteristics.
Interpreting Results
Interpreting the results involves analyzing the calculated mean, variance, and standard deviation to understand the distribution's behavior. For instance, identifying unusual values can be done by examining how many standard deviations a value is from the mean. This interpretation helps in assessing the likelihood of certain outcomes and understanding the implications of the data in the context of the question.
