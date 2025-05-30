Finding and Interpreting Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 31–36, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable. Interpret the results and determine any unusual values.





Life on Other Planets Seventy-nine percent of U.S. adults believe that life on other planets is plausible. You randomly select eight U.S. adults and ask them whether they believe that life on other planets is plausible. The random variable represents the number who believe that life on other planets is plausible. (Source: Ipsos)