Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve and is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (which measures the spread of the data). Understanding this distribution is crucial for making inferences about populations based on sample data. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Z-scores A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for determining the probability of a score occurring within a normal distribution, allowing us to find the proportion of scores that fall above or below a certain value, such as 1100 in this case. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator