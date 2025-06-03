Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. It is widely used in statistics to represent real-valued random variables whose distributions are not known. In the context of pregnancy length, it helps in understanding how pregnancy durations are distributed around the average. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Z-Score A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this question, calculating the Z-score for a pregnancy length of 290 days will help determine how many standard deviations this length is from the average, which is essential for finding the corresponding percentile. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator