Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter (e.g., the mean) with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 90% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of a sample, it quantifies how much individual data points deviate from the sample mean. A larger standard deviation indicates greater variability in the data, which affects the width of the confidence interval. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation