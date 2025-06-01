Independent and Dependent Random Variables Two random variables x and y are independent when the value of x does not affect the value of y. When the variables are not independent, they are dependent. A new random variable can be formed by finding the sum or difference of random variables. If a random variable x has mean and a random variable y has mean , then the means of the sum and difference of the variables are given by . If random variables are independent, then the variance and standard deviation of the sum or difference of the random variables can be found. So, if a random variable x has variance and a random variable y has variance , then the variances of the sum and difference of the variables are given by In Exercises 43 and 44, the distribution of SAT mathematics scores for college-bound male seniors in 2020 has a mean of 531 and a standard deviation of 121. The distribution of SAT mathematics scores for college-bound female seniors in 2020 has a mean of 516 and a standard deviation of 112. One male and one female are randomly selected. Assume their scores are independent. (Adapted from College Board)





Find the mean and standard deviation of the sum of their scores.