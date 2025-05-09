Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Runs Test The Runs Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine the randomness of a sequence of data points. It analyzes the occurrence of runs, which are sequences of similar events, to assess whether the data points are randomly distributed around a central value, such as the mean. In the context of Amazon's annual gross revenue, the test helps identify patterns or trends over the years. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Mean The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of all values by the number of values. In the context of the Runs Test, the mean serves as a reference point to evaluate the distribution of revenue data. Understanding the mean is crucial for interpreting the results of the Runs Test, as it indicates whether the data points are above or below this central value. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean