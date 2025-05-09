Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 13.CQQ.7
Textbook Question
Runs Test Assume that we use the runs test of randomness above and below the mean for the annual gross revenue of Amazon.com, Inc. each year for the past 25 years. If the number of runs is what do we know about Amazon.com?
1
Step 1: Understand the Runs Test of Randomness. The runs test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if a sequence of data points is random. It evaluates the number of runs (a run is a sequence of similar observations, such as above or below the mean) in the data.
Step 2: Identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) assumes that the sequence of data points is random, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) assumes that the sequence is not random.
Step 3: Calculate the expected number of runs under the null hypothesis. The formula for the expected number of runs (E[R]) is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><mo>[</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>]</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>2</mn><mi>n</mi><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>1</mi></msub><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>2</mi></msub></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mn>1</mn></math>, where n₁ is the number of observations above the mean, n₂ is the number of observations below the mean, and n is the total number of observations.
Step 4: Compute the standard deviation of the number of runs under the null hypothesis. The formula for the standard deviation (σ[R]) is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi><mo>[</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>]</mo><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mn>2</mn><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>1</mi><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>2</mi></msub><mo>(</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>1</mi><mo>-</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mi>2</mi><mo>)</mo></mo></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow></mfrac></msqrt></math>.
Step 5: Compare the observed number of runs to the expected number of runs. Use the z-score formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>R</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>E</mi><mo>[</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>]</mo></mrow><mi>σ</mi><mo>[</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>]</mo></mfrac></math>. If the z-score falls within the critical region (based on the chosen significance level, such as 0.05), reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the sequence is not random. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the sequence is random.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Runs Test
The Runs Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine the randomness of a sequence of data points. It analyzes the occurrence of runs, which are sequences of similar events, to assess whether the data points are randomly distributed around a central value, such as the mean. In the context of Amazon's annual gross revenue, the test helps identify patterns or trends over the years.
Mean
The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of all values by the number of values. In the context of the Runs Test, the mean serves as a reference point to evaluate the distribution of revenue data. Understanding the mean is crucial for interpreting the results of the Runs Test, as it indicates whether the data points are above or below this central value.
Randomness
Randomness refers to the lack of pattern or predictability in events. In statistical analysis, determining whether a dataset is random is essential for making inferences about underlying processes. If the Runs Test indicates that the annual gross revenue of Amazon shows a significant number of runs, it suggests that the revenue data may not be random, potentially indicating trends or cycles in the company's financial performance.
