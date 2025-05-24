Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:09 minutes
Problem 7.1.31b
Textbook Question
Wiggle Your Ears Find the sample size needed to estimate the percentage of adults who can wiggle their ears. Use a margin of error of 3 percentage points and use a confidence level of 99%.
b. Assume that 22% of adults can wiggle their ears (based on data from Soul Publishing).
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: , where 'n' is the sample size, 'z' is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, 'p' is the estimated population proportion, and 'E' is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the z-score for a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence level, the z-score is approximately 2.576. This value is obtained from a standard normal distribution table or z-score calculator.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, the estimated population proportion is , the margin of error is , and the z-score is . Plug these values into the formula: .
Step 4: Simplify the numerator. Calculate , then multiply it by and . This will give you the value of the numerator.
Step 5: Simplify the denominator and divide. Calculate for the denominator, then divide the numerator by the denominator to find the required sample size 'n'. Round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the results of a study are reliable and valid. It takes into account the desired margin of error, confidence level, and the estimated proportion of the population. In this case, the sample size will help estimate the percentage of adults who can wiggle their ears with a specified accuracy.
Margin of Error
The margin of error is a statistic that expresses the amount of random sampling error in a survey's results. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, given a certain confidence level. For example, a margin of error of 3 percentage points means that if the survey result is 22%, the true percentage could be as low as 19% or as high as 25%.
Confidence Level
The confidence level is the probability that the value of a parameter falls within a specified range of values. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%. A 99% confidence level indicates that if the same population were sampled multiple times, 99% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population parameter, providing a high degree of certainty in the results.
