- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:15 minutes
Problem 7.1.34a
Textbook Question
Astrology A sociologist plans to conduct a survey to estimate the percentage of adults who believe in astrology. How many people must be surveyed if we want a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of four percentage points?
a. Assume that nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: , where 'n' is the sample size, 'Z' is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, 'p' is the estimated proportion, and 'E' is the margin of error.
Step 2: For a 99% confidence level, find the z-score. The z-score for a 99% confidence level is approximately 2.576. This value is derived from the standard normal distribution table.
Step 3: Since nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated, assume the most conservative estimate for 'p', which is 0.5. This maximizes the product , ensuring the largest sample size.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Use , , and (since the margin of error is 4%, or 0.04 in decimal form). The formula becomes: .
Step 5: Simplify the expression step by step to calculate the required sample size. First, square the z-score, then calculate , and finally divide by the square of the margin of error. Round up the result to the nearest whole number, as the sample size must be an integer.
