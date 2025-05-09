Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
6:23 minutes
Problem 7.CR.8c
Textbook Question
Controversial Song The song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” generated much controversy because of its lyrics and tone. CBS New York conducted a survey by asking viewers to use the Internet to respond to a question asking whether that song was really too offensive to play. Among 1043 Internet users who chose to respond, 986 said that the song was not too offensive, and 57 of the respondents said that the song was too offensive.
.
c. What is wrong with this survey? Based on this survey, what do we really know about the population?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sampling bias. Sampling bias occurs when the sample collected is not representative of the population being studied. In this case, the survey was conducted using Internet users who chose to respond voluntarily, which introduces self-selection bias.
Step 2: Analyze the method of data collection. Since the survey relied on voluntary responses, it is likely that individuals with strong opinions (either for or against the song) were more motivated to participate, skewing the results.
Step 3: Consider the population being studied. The survey results reflect the opinions of 1043 Internet users who chose to respond, but this group may not represent the general population's views. For example, people without Internet access or those who did not see the survey were excluded.
Step 4: Evaluate the reliability of the survey. Because of the self-selection bias and the limited scope of respondents, the survey cannot reliably provide insights into the opinions of the entire population. It only reflects the views of the specific group of respondents.
Step 5: Conclude what can be inferred. Based on this survey, we can only infer the opinions of the 1043 Internet users who responded, not the opinions of the general population. The survey results are not generalizable due to the sampling method and potential biases.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Bias
Sampling bias occurs when the sample selected for a survey does not accurately represent the larger population. In this case, the survey was conducted among Internet users who chose to respond, which may not reflect the views of all individuals regarding the song. This can lead to skewed results and conclusions that do not apply to the general population.
Response Rate
The response rate is the percentage of people who participate in a survey compared to the total number of individuals surveyed. A low response rate can indicate that the results may not be reliable or representative. In this scenario, we do not know how many people were asked to participate versus how many actually responded, which raises questions about the validity of the findings.
Population vs. Sample
In statistics, the population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about which we want to draw conclusions, while a sample is a subset of that population. The survey results only reflect the opinions of the 1,043 respondents, not the broader population's views on the song. Therefore, we cannot generalize the findings to all individuals, as the sample may not be representative.
