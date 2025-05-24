Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:09 minutes
Problem 7.1.32b
Textbook Question
Touch Your Nose With Your Tongue Find the sample size needed to estimate the percentage of adults who can touch their nose with their tongue. Use a margin of error of 2 percentage points and use a confidence level of 90%.
b. Assume that a previous study showed that 10% of adults can touch their nose with their tongue (based on data from Onedio).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: , where is the sample size, is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the estimated proportion, and is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the z-score for a 90% confidence level. The z-score corresponds to the critical value from the standard normal distribution. For a 90% confidence level, the z-score is approximately 1.645.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The estimated proportion is 0.10 (10%), the margin of error is 0.02 (2 percentage points), and the z-score is 1.645.
Step 4: Perform the calculation step-by-step. First, calculate , which is . Then, calculate , which is . Finally, divide the product of by , where .
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated value of will give the minimum sample size required to estimate the percentage of adults who can touch their nose with their tongue within the specified margin of error and confidence level.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the results of a study are reliable and valid. It takes into account the desired margin of error, confidence level, and the estimated proportion of the population. In this case, the sample size will help estimate the percentage of adults who can touch their nose with their tongue with a specified accuracy.
Margin of Error
The margin of error is a statistic that expresses the amount of random sampling error in a survey's results. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, given a certain confidence level. For example, a margin of error of 2 percentage points means that if the survey result is 10%, the true percentage is likely between 8% and 12%.
Confidence Level
The confidence level is the probability that the value of a parameter falls within a specified range of values. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%. A 90% confidence level means that if the same population were sampled multiple times, approximately 90% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population parameter, providing a measure of reliability for the estimate.
