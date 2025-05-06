Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
2:35 minutes
Problem 5.3.9b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the Poisson distribution to find the indicated probabilities.
Births In a recent year (365 days), NYU-Langone Medical Center had 5942 births.
b. Find the probability that in a single day, there are 16 births.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Poisson distribution. The Poisson distribution is used to model the probability of a given number of events (e.g., births) occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence (λ). The probability mass function is given by: P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the average rate, k is the number of events, and e is the base of the natural logarithm (approximately 2.718).
Step 2: Calculate the average number of births per day (λ). Since there are 5942 births in 365 days, divide the total number of births by the number of days to find the daily average: λ = 5942 / 365.
Step 3: Identify the value of k. In this problem, k represents the number of births in a single day, which is given as 16.
Step 4: Substitute the values of λ and k into the Poisson probability formula. Use the formula P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!. Replace λ with the calculated daily average and k with 16.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to compute the probability. First, calculate λ^k, e^(-λ), and k! (16 factorial). Then, divide the product of λ^k and e^(-λ) by k! to find the probability. This will give you the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poisson Distribution
The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given that these events happen with a known constant mean rate and independently of the time since the last event. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of births in a day.
Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution
In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ, lambda) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. For the given problem, λ would be calculated by dividing the total number of births (5942) by the number of days (365), which gives the expected number of births per day.
Calculating Probability with Poisson
To find the probability of observing exactly k events (in this case, 16 births) in a Poisson distribution, the formula P(X = k) = (e^(-λ) * λ^k) / k! is used, where e is the base of the natural logarithm, λ is the mean number of events, and k! is the factorial of k. This formula allows us to compute the likelihood of a specific number of occurrences given the average rate.
