Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
2:08 minutes
Problem 5.1.1
Textbook Question
Random Variable The accompanying table lists probabilities for the corresponding numbers of unlicensed software packages when four software packages are randomly selected in China. What is the random variable, what are its possible values, and are its values numerical?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this context, it represents the number of unlicensed software packages selected from a total of four. Random variables can be discrete, taking on specific values, or continuous, taking on any value within a range.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how probabilities are assigned to each possible value of a random variable. The table provided shows the probability distribution for the number of unlicensed software packages, indicating the likelihood of each outcome occurring when four packages are selected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Discrete Values
Discrete values are distinct and separate values that a random variable can take. In this case, the possible values for the number of unlicensed software packages are 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4, all of which are numerical and represent countable outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice