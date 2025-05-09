Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this context, it represents the number of unlicensed software packages selected from a total of four. Random variables can be discrete, taking on specific values, or continuous, taking on any value within a range.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how probabilities are assigned to each possible value of a random variable. The table provided shows the probability distribution for the number of unlicensed software packages, indicating the likelihood of each outcome occurring when four packages are selected.