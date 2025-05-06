Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given that these events happen with a known constant mean rate and independently of the time since the last event. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of births in a day.

Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ, lambda) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. For the given problem, λ would be calculated by dividing the total number of births (5942) by the number of days (365), which provides the expected number of births per day.