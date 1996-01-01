For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(C) Participants rate their symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
Quantitative, Ratio
Qualitative, Nominal
Qualitative, Ordinal
Quantitative, Interval
Master Levels of Measurement with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(C) Participants rate their symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(D) The dates of establishment for different businesses are recorded.
Which level of measurement could describe both quantitative or qualitative data?
For each data set determine if it is quantitative or qualitative & which level of measurement best applies.
(A) A hospital records the birth weights of newborns.