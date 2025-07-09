Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated as the sample proportion plus or minus the margin of error. For example, if 68% of surveyed parents are willing to get a second job, a confidence interval might be calculated to show the range within which the true proportion of all parents falls. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, based on the sample data. In this case, a margin of error of ±3% means that the true percentage of parents willing to get a second job could be as low as 65% or as high as 71%. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval