Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
5:38 minutes
Problem 6.Tech.1a
Textbook Question
Since 1935, the Gallup Organization has conducted public opinion polls in the United States and around the world. The table shows the results of Gallup’s World Affairs Poll of 2021, in which 1021 U.S. adults were polled. The remaining percentages not shown in the results are adults who were not sure.
Use technology to find a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of adults who
a. view foreign trade as an economic opportunity.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice