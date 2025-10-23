Poverty The U.S. Census Bureau uses money income thresholds to define poverty. For example, in 2018 the poverty threshold for a family of four with two children was \$25,100. The bar graph represents the number of people living in poverty (in thousands) in the United States in 2017, by ethnicity. How might this graph be misleading?
Identity Theft Identity fraud occurs when someone else’s personal information is used to open credit card accounts, apply for a job, receive benefits, and so on. The following relative frequency bar graph represents the various types of identity theft based on a study conducted by the Federal Trade Commission. Approximately what percentage of identity theft was loan fraud (such as applying for a loan in someone else’s name)?
Median Earnings The graph shows the median income for females from 2010 to 2017 in constant 2017 dollars.
a. How is the graph misleading? What does the graph seem to convey?
Most Valuable Player The following Pareto chart shows the position played by the most valuable player (MVP) in the National League since 1931. How many MVPs played first base (1B)?
Made in America A random sample of 2163 adults (aged 18 and over) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey are presented in the side-by-side bar graph. Which age group has the greatest proportion who are more likely to buy when made in America?
Desirability Attributes A random sample of 2163 adults (aged 18 and over) was asked, “Given a choice of the following, which one would you most want to be?” The results of the survey are presented in the side-by-side bar graph. Which attribute do females desire more than males?
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
e. Construct a relative frequency bar graph.