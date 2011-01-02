The table lists the number of albums by The Beatles that received sales certifications. Display the data using (b) a Pareto chart. (Source: Recording Industry Association of America)
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Made in America A random sample of 2163 adults (aged 18 and over) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey are presented in the side-by-side bar graph. Which age group has the greatest proportion who are more likely to buy when made in America?
Key Concepts
Relative Frequency
Bar Graph Interpretation
Proportion Comparison Across Groups
Watch next
Master Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Poverty The U.S. Census Bureau uses money income thresholds to define poverty. For example, in 2018 the poverty threshold for a family of four with two children was \$25,100. The bar graph represents the number of people living in poverty (in thousands) in the United States in 2017, by ethnicity. How might this graph be misleading?
Median Earnings The graph shows the median income for females from 2010 to 2017 in constant 2017 dollars.
a. How is the graph misleading? What does the graph seem to convey?
Desirability Attributes A random sample of 2163 adults (aged 18 and over) was asked, “Given a choice of the following, which one would you most want to be?” The results of the survey are presented in the side-by-side bar graph. Which attribute do females desire more than males?
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
e. Construct a relative frequency bar graph.
Using the table below, which category would appear first in a Pareto Chart representing the data?
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Smartphone Sales The five best-selling smartphone manufacturers of 2020 were Apple (206.1 million units), Huawei (189.0 million units), Samsung (266.7 million units), vivo (111.7 million units), and Xiaomi (147.8 million units). Use a Pareto chart to display the data. (Source: International Data Corporation)