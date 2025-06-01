Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:30 minutes
Problem 5.T.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 2–4, the random variable x is normally distributed with mean mu= 18 and standard deviation sigma 7.6
Find the value of x that has 88.3% of the distribution’s area to its left.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the value of x in a normal distribution where the mean (μ) is 18, the standard deviation (σ) is 7.6, and 88.3% of the distribution's area lies to the left of x. This means we are looking for the x-value corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.883.
Step 2: Convert the cumulative probability to a z-score. Use the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the z-score (z) that corresponds to a cumulative probability of 0.883. The z-score represents the number of standard deviations x is away from the mean in a standard normal distribution.
Step 3: Use the z-score formula to solve for x. The formula is: , where μ is the mean, z is the z-score, and σ is the standard deviation.
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula. Replace μ with 18, σ with 7.6, and z with the value obtained in Step 2. This will give you the value of x.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated x-value represents the point on the normal distribution where 88.3% of the area lies to its left. This is the solution to the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). In this distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting probabilities and areas under the curve.
Z-Score
A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - mu) / sigma, where X is the value of interest. Z-scores are essential for finding probabilities associated with specific values in a normal distribution, as they allow for the use of standard normal distribution tables.
Percentiles
A percentile indicates the relative standing of a value within a dataset, representing the percentage of data points that fall below it. For example, if a value is at the 88.3rd percentile, it means that 88.3% of the data lies to the left of that value. Understanding percentiles is key to solving problems that involve finding specific values based on the area under the normal distribution curve.
